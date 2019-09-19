Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC Today programme: John Humphrys' great moments
John Humphrys has been a formidable interviewer, having grilled key figures on the biggest stories of the day.
After 32 years broadcasting on the Today programme, the BBC says farewell to him by looking back at some of his biggest moments in journalism.
19 Sep 2019
