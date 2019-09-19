Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gary Lineker: ‘I'm kind of the whipping boy for the BBC’
Gary Lineker has told BBC Radio 5 Live that he’s in negotiations over his pay.
Speaking to Nihal Arthanayake, the Match of the Day presenter described himself as “kind of the whipping boy for the BBC on all sorts of topics.”
He added, “we can't really justify our salary compared to people who do a real job but that's the market rate".
Lineker topped a list of the BBC's highest paid stars in July 2019, earning between £1,750,000-£1,754,999.
Click here to listen to the full interview with Gary Lineker on BBC Sounds.
19 Sep 2019
