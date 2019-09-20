Mercury Prize winner shares applause with Mum
Dave wins Mercury Prize for debut album Psychodrama

Rapper Dave has won the Mercury Prize for his debut album, Psychodrama.

A reflection on his upbringing in London, it has been described as "the boldest and best British rap album in a generation".

  • 20 Sep 2019
