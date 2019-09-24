Storme Toolis: We need more disabled actors
Storme Toolis: We need more disabled actors

The media doesn't yet have the talent pool to cast enough disabled actors, actress Storme Toolis, who has cerebral palsy, has told the Today programme.

"It is challenging when you have a disability... but it is becoming prevalent in the arts."

She plays Josephine in the play “A day in the death of Joe Egg” about the experience of bringing up a disabled child, based on a true story.

