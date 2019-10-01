Renée Zellweger on playing 'heroic' Judy Garland
Actor Renée Zellweger told the BBC the "blessing" it was to work on the film Judy, a biopic about Hollywood icon Judy Garland.

Zellweger said she wanted to "subvert the notion that the last chapter of her life was tragic".

  • 01 Oct 2019
