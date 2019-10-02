Peter Sissons was 'fantastic company'
Peter Sissons: Huw Edwards remembers his 'fantastic company'

Huw Edwards has paid tribute to the former BBC and ITN newsreader, who has died at the age of 77.

He told Simon McCoy that Sissons "loved a good gossip" and "enjoyed a very long lunch".

