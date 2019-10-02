Peter Sissons was 'fantastic company'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Peter Sissons: Huw Edwards remembers his 'fantastic company'
Huw Edwards has paid tribute to the former BBC and ITN newsreader, who has died at the age of 77.
He told Simon McCoy that Sissons "loved a good gossip" and "enjoyed a very long lunch".
-
02 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-49903859/peter-sissons-huw-edwards-remembers-his-fantastic-companyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window