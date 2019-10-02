Satirist Chris Morris takes on the FBI
Video

The Day Shall Come: Satirist Chris Morris on his new FBI film

Chris Morris is best known for his satire of current affairs in the BBC's On The Hour and The Day Today. In his new film, The Day Shall Come, he tackles the FBI's fight against extremism.

In a rare broadcast interview, Chris Morris has been talking to Today reporter Nicola Stanbridge.

  • 02 Oct 2019