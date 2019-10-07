'I cannot take my work to Africa'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Choreographer Dada Masilo: 'It's too dangerous to take work on tour in Africa'
Dada Masilo is the 34-year-old South African choreographer putting a twist on ballet's classics. But the political themes she weaves into her work means it is too dangerous for her troupe to tour parts of Africa.
Video journalist: Alex Stanger
-
07 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-49940879/choreographer-dada-masilo-it-s-too-dangerous-to-take-work-on-tour-in-africaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window