Anderson: Good pop music has a strong sexual side

The band Suede put an element of sexual fluidity into their music, the singer-songwriter, Brett Anderson has told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

“I am kind of proud that the band sung about that in those days because there was a strong tide of laddism that bled through the 1990s, especially 1994 through Cool Britannia and Britpop,” Anderson said.

