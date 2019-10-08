Norwich council estate wins prestigious prize
Riba Stirling prize awarded to Norwich council estate

The Royal Institute of British Architects has awarded a council estate in Norwich the prestigious Riba Stirling Prize for architecture.

The estate called "Goldsmith Street" has been hailed as a "modest masterpiece". It is eco-friendly and is made up of almost 100 ultra low-energy homes.

