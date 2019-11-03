What if Shakespeare's Juliet survived?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What if Shakespeare's Juliet survived?

The classic tale of star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet, has been given a twist in a new musical.

& Juliet mixes things up and imagines life after Romeo, and sets Juliet on the road to self-discovery.

BBC News met Miriam-Teak Lee, Jordan Luke Gage and Cassidy Janson during rehearsals.

Filmed by Sophie van Brugen.

Produced and edited by Claudia Redmond.

  • 03 Nov 2019
Go to next video: 'Gosh, I'm actually in The Lion King!'