Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dove Cameron: 'Difficult being a young girl these days'
Dove Cameron, who stars in the latest Disney's Descendants film, describes the difficulty of balancing her own personality with people's desire for her to be a role model.
Ms Cameron, who plays 'Mal' the daughter of Maleficent, has become a household name through the Disney shows she has starred in, earning her millions of fans.
Starring most of the original cast, the third instalment sees the main characters return to their birthplace.
Dove Cameron was speaking to the BBC's Sophie van Brugen.
-
12 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-50007611/dove-cameron-difficult-being-a-young-girl-these-daysRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window