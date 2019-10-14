Booker Prize shared by Atwood and Evaristo

Media player
Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo share Booker Prize
Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo have become the first authors to jointly win the Booker Prize for Fiction.
Atwood's The Testaments and Evaristo's novel Girl, Woman, Other earned each author an equal share of the £50,000 prize.
Atwood, 79, is the oldest ever Booker winner, while Evaristo is the first black woman to win.
The other nominees were Lucy Ellmann, Chigozie Obioma, Sir Salman Rushdie and Elif Shafak.
14 Oct 2019
