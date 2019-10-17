On point: 'I know how powerful representation is'

Video

US-born Chicago-born Precious Adams is a rising star of English ballet.

After training at some of the world's most prestigious ballet schools - including the Bolshoi Academy in Moscow - she was promoted to first artist by the English National Ballet in 2017, and won the Emerging Artist Award at the Critics' Circle National Dance Awards last year.

But she ended up in a different kind of spotlight last year, after a conversation with her boss about pink tights made newspaper headlines,

She talks to BBC 100 Women about representation, balancing roles with being a role model, and embracing her imperfections.

A film by Nick Bennett, Sophie Van Brugen and Elise Wicker for BBC 100 Women.