Lin-Manuel Miranda
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

His Dark Materials: Lin-Manuel Miranda goes behind the scenes

Lin-Manuel Miranda – one of the stars of the BBC's forthcoming adaptation of the book – takes us behind the scenes.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 16 Oct 2019