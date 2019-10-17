Media player
A chance to view the "Earlier Mona Lisa" when held by a previous owner
In 1979, the BBC's Hugh Scully got a glimpse of the "Earlier Mona Lisa" when it was held in a Swiss bank vault by a previous owner.
17 Oct 2019
