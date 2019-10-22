Media player
The rapper from Croydon who caught Jay-Z's eye
UK music artist and film director Rapman is well-known for his short films, narrated in the form of a rap.
His 'Shiro's Story' trilogy has been watched by over 20 million people online and led to him signing a deal with one of the richest artists in the music industry.
Rapman's latest project, 'Blue Story', is a London-based film which is out in cinemas on 22 November.
He spoke to the BBC about Blue Story and his journey to becoming a film director.
