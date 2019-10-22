Jarvis: I was made to feel ashamed

Media player
Ex-EastEnders actress Katie Jarvis on her job-shaming story
Former EastEnders actress Katy Jarvis says she felt "degraded" and "hurt" after a newspaper splashed pictures of her working as a shop security guard.
On Sunday, the Daily Star revealed the actress, who played Hayley Slater, was now working at a B&M store in Romford.
It prompted an outpouring of empathy on social media, as many actors noted the uncertain nature of the profession.
22 Oct 2019
