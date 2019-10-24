Rick Astley reveals the success to his songs

Media player
Singer Rick Astley talks about the success behind his music
Singer Rick Astley has sold more than 45 million albums and is about to release a new one.
He shot to fame in 1987 with the song Never Gonna Give You Up and went on to have huge charts success.
Rick invited the BBC to his home in Surrey to go through his guitar collection.
Filmed and produced by Sophie van Brugen.
24 Oct 2019
