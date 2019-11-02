What happened to Trinny after Susannah?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trinny Woodall on life after Susannah Constantine
For years Trinny Woodall was famous for telling the nation what not to wear alongside her television partner in crime Susannah Constantine.
When the two parted ways, Woodall had to reinvent herself in order to support herself and young daughter after feeling she was "unemployable".
Woodall told BBC News why she decided to launched a makeup range for women of all ages.
Video by Sophie van Brugen
02 Nov 2019
