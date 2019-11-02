What happened to Trinny after Susannah?
Trinny Woodall on life after Susannah Constantine

For years Trinny Woodall was famous for telling the nation what not to wear alongside her television partner in crime Susannah Constantine.

When the two parted ways, Woodall had to reinvent herself in order to support herself and young daughter after feeling she was "unemployable".

Woodall told BBC News why she decided to launched a makeup range for women of all ages.

