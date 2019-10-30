Banal violence normalised, says ex-Olympian Legler

Video

Casey Legler, who was a swimmer from 12 years old, has spoken about the failure of care by adults.

"The duty of care was absent," the former Olympian told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur, "in the best circumstances it was negligence in the absolute worse they were perpetrators of violence," Legler added.

After a swimming career, Legler went on to be an artist, model and is now a writer.

