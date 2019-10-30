Banal violence normalised, says ex-Olympian Legler

Media player
Banal violence was normalised, says ex-Olympian Legler
Casey Legler, who was a swimmer from 12 years old, has spoken about the failure of care by adults.
"The duty of care was absent," the former Olympian told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur, "in the best circumstances it was negligence in the absolute worse they were perpetrators of violence," Legler added.
After a swimming career, Legler went on to be an artist, model and is now a writer.
Watch the full interview on Wednesday 30 October 2019 on BBC World News or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)
30 Oct 2019
