Tyson Fury: 'My song with Robbie will be Christmas hit'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tyson Fury: 'Song with Robbie will be Christmas hit'

Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury has told BBC Radio 5 Live that he’s 'taking over' the music world with a little help from Robbie Williams.

The pair are planning to release a duet for Christmas 2019.

  • 30 Oct 2019