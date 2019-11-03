Jane Fonda: 'I worry about Greta Thunberg'

Media player
Jane Fonda: 'I worry about climate activist Greta Thunberg'
The actress and activist tells the BBC's Luke Jones about why she's being arrested every week, but doesn't want to go to prison.
03 Nov 2019
