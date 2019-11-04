Johannes and Graziano make Strictly history
Strictly Come Dancing's Johannes and Graziano dance together

Johannes Radebe and fellow professional Graziano di Prima performed together to Emeli Sande's Shine on Sunday's Strictly Come Dancing results show.

After the dance Radebe said he felt accepted for the first time.

