Behind the scenes of The Crown Season 3
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Behind the scenes of The Crown Season 3

Olivia Colman succeeds Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in the third series of The Crown.

BBC Breakfast went behind the scenes during filming in Wales.

Read more on this story.

  • 05 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Queen Anne film: The Favourite reviewed