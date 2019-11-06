Video

The singer, 24, addresses the anxiety that can come from reading faceless comments on social media.

Ms Lipa said she thought social media was a "breeding ground for hate" and admitted having to take a break from it when it no longer makes her feel good about herself.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin, Dua Lipa, who is British-Kosovan, said we "are all human" and that "we should be nicer to each other".