Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dua Lipa: 'Sometimes I look for things I don't want to see'
The singer, 24, addresses the anxiety that can come from reading faceless comments on social media.
Ms Lipa said she thought social media was a "breeding ground for hate" and admitted having to take a break from it when it no longer makes her feel good about herself.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin, Dua Lipa, who is British-Kosovan, said we "are all human" and that "we should be nicer to each other".
-
06 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-50310045/dua-lipa-sometimes-i-look-for-things-i-don-t-want-to-seeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window