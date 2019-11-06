Ex-Weinstein assistant: 'I was a slow boiling frog'

Video

Former Harvey Weinstein assistants Rowena Chiu and Zelda Perkins have come together for their first joint interview to describe the allegations against the movie mogul that resulted in them signing non-disclosure agreements.

The women worked for Weinstein in the 1990s but left his employment after Rowena Chiu accused the producer of attempting to rape her.

Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer has denied her allegations and said any physical contact between the pair was consensual.

