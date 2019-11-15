Batman and Bourne go head to head
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Batman and Bourne go head to head

Christian Slater tells Matt Damon he only gets the roles that other A-list Hollywood actors turn down.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 15 Nov 2019