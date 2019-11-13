Bale and Damon on going head-to-head in auditions

Media player
Le Mans '66: Christian Bale and Matt Damon reveal truth behind Hollywood auditions
Christian Bale and Matt Damon have teamed up for the first time in their latest movie - but the men reveal how they often go head-to-head for Hollywood roles.
In Le Mans '66, the pair star as British racing driver Ken Miles and American car designer Carroll Shelby, who work with Ford Motor Company to try and end Ferrari's dominance in the 24-hour race.
13 Nov 2019
