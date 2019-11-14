Cynthia Erivo on her role as Harriet Tubman

Media player
Cynthia Erivo on playing abolitionist Harriet Tubman
A biographical portrait of the 19th century abolitionist Harriet Tubman, who engaged in courageous acts to free enslaved people, opens in cinemas this month.
Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
14 Nov 2019
