Bombay Rose animates life in Mumbai

Video

Full-length animated feature Bombay Rose follows the story of Kamala who sells flowers by day and works as a dancer at an illegal nightclub in the evening.

Kamala is forced to choose between providing for her family and finding love with Salim, a young man orphaned by militants.

The BBC’s Suranjana Tewari caught up with its creator, Gitanjali Rao, to find out why India does not make more animated films.

Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.