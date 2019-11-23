Fighting sexism in beatboxing

Media player
Beatboxing champion Grace Savage on fighting sexism
Grace Savage has won four UK beatboxing titles, but says she still encounters sexism from parts of the community.
With the UK Beatboxing Championships taking place this weekend, Grace spoke to BBC News about how she, and other women like her, feel they have to work harder than men to prove how good they are.
23 Nov 2019
