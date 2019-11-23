Walliams and Williams collaborate on musical

Video

Two of the UK's biggest stars, Robbie Williams and David Walliams, are behind the Royal Shakespeare Company’s new musical, The Boy in the Dress.

The show has been adapted from the novel by Mr Walliams, with songs co-written and co-composed by Mr Williams. It tells the story of the issues that arise for a 12-year-old boy called Dennis, who is his school football team’s best striker and wants to wear a dress.

BBC arts editor Will Gompertz spoke to them and to the RSC's artistic director Gregory Doran.