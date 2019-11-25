George the Poet: Why I declined an MBE

Video

George the Poet, has told BBC Radio 5 Live that he declined becoming a Member of the British Empire (MBE) but would accept the title "friend", "affiliate" or "contributor" to the British Empire instead, if they existed.

The spoken-word artist and award-winning podcast creator told Nihal Arthanayake: “I love the liberties and rights that we enjoy… However, those advantages have been won, in many cases, and maintained, and propelled on the back of the exploitation, and the extraction, and the destruction of other societies and awkwardly, problematically for me, my parents just happen to come from one of those societies.”