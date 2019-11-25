Taylor Swift shakes off the opposition
Taylor Swift makes American Music Awards history

Taylor Swift made history at the 2019 American Music Awards, shattering Michael Jackson's record for all-time wins.

On the same night, she was named Artist of the Decade.

  • 25 Nov 2019
