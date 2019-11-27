Blue Story director: 'I feel cheated'

Video

The director of a British film that was banned by Vue cinemas after a mass brawl has insisted that the violence had nothing to do with his movie.

Vue stopped showing Blue Story after a fight involving machetes injured seven police officers at a Birmingham cinema.

The cinema chain said there had been a total of 25 "significant incidents" at its sites around the country, all involving people either watching, buying tickets for, going in to watch or leaving screenings of Blue Story.

But speaking to the BBC's Will Gompertz, Rapman questioned whether there were "hidden reasons" for his film being withdrawn.