Gary Rhodes makes a classic British pudding

Gary Rhodes death: Chef makes a classic British pudding in 1999
Gary Rhodes, the celebrity chef known for his spiky hair and passion for British cuisine, has died aged 59.
Watch this clip from his 1999 BBC series, Gary Rhodes' New British Classics, where he makes an egg custard tart.
27 Nov 2019
