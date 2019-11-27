Media player
Vue boss hopes to rescreen banned Blue Story
The Vue is looking at "beefing up security" to bring back a film it banned from its cinemas, the company's boss has said.
Tim Richards told the BBC Blue Story was an "important film that needs to get out".
The cinema chain had banned the film after saying there had been 25 serious incidents in 16 of its cinemas.
27 Nov 2019
