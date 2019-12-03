Celeste: Being yourself is one of the most important things
Celeste has been named the BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year 2019.

The singer sat down with Radio 4's Woman's Hour to talk about getting started in music and her musical influences - from Otis Redding to Solange - and shared some great life advice.

