The moment all four Turner Prize nominees won

The four artists nominated for the 2019 Turner Prize will share this year's award after urging the judges not to choose any of them as a single winner.
Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Helen Cammock, Tai Shani and Oscar Murillo got together to write to the prestigious prize's panel.
They said they wanted to make a "collective statement" at a time when there was "already so much that divides and isolates people and communities".
03 Dec 2019
