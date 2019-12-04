Lorraine Kelly: ‘[Jennifer Arcuri] was simpering... I hate simpering’
Lorraine Kelly: 'I'm saying things out loud that used to be in my head'

Lorraine Kelly has been speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about why she challenged Jennifer Arcuri live on air.

Speaking to Nihal Arthanayake, she said: “It was the way she was simpering at the camera. Simpering is a thing that drives me nuts!”

