Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Morpurgo's Christmas (fire) cracker
Sir Michael Morpurgo is not one to rest on his laurels.
The 76-year-old has been entertaining young readers since the 70s with his work. He currently has 130 books to his name, with several, like the smash hit War Horse, being adapted for stage and then screen.
The latest small-screen adaptation of a Morpurgo tale will air on Boxing Day on BBC1. As always, Sir Michael will introduce the story.
Video journalist: Alex Stanger
Additional camera: Lorna Acquah
-
08 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window