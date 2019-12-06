C3PO actor: 'I was left out of Star Wars publicity'

Video

C3PO actor Anthony Daniels has told BBC Radio 5 Live that not being included in publicity for the original Star Wars film left him feeling "rejected, redacted and ignored".

Speaking to Jamie Stangroom, he said "mystery men" behind the original Star Wars film wanted to maintain an illusion that C3PO was "a real automaton. That he was an advanced piece of electronics, magically created by the studios and the production."

The studio went so far as to not include Daniels' name on the original poster, which he said left him feeling inferior to co-stars Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Sir Alec Guinness.