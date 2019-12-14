Media player
Who's going to take home the Strictly trophy?
Couples Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse, Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke and Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden describe what it's like going into the final show.
Speaking to BBC entertainment correspondent Lizo Mzimba, they reveal which dances they'll be performing.
14 Dec 2019
