The pianist who learnt to play on a paper piano

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Andrew Garrido taught himself piano on a paper keyboard
Lacking the money to buy a piano, 11-year-old Andrew Garrido created his own paper piano to practise on. It got him through his first five grades with distinction.
Now aged 21, the pianist and musician is in his third year at the prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama and has played venues across Europe.
Video journalist: Alex Stanger
-
18 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-50788871/andrew-garrido-taught-himself-piano-on-a-paper-keyboardRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window