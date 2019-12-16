Bill Bryson: How do we deal with ageing?

Media player
Bill Bryson: We have not addressed the issue of ageing
What we do about poor health and quality of life in old age is something society has not come to terms with and is going to be a real problem, the writer Bill Bryson has warned.
“Medical science can keep your body going, it can keep your heart ticking away and all your systems functioning really well, but what it can’t do is give you quality of life that goes on forever,” he told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.
You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Monday 16 December on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only).
16 Dec 2019
