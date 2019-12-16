Stormzy's primary school teacher phones in

Video

Rap star Stormzy had a blast from the past when his old primary school teacher phoned in to BBC Radio 2 while he was on air, spilling the beans about what he was like as a child.

Emma Cook - formerly Miss Wheeler from Kensington Avenue school in Croydon - called Zoe Ball's breakfast show on Monday and said he was "a great writer" as a child.

But she did recall one parents' evening when she tried to persuade him not to write "da" instead of "the", telling him: "You're not going to be able to write like that in real life."