Nicky Henson in Fawlty Towers

Nicky Henson: What happened when the actor appeared in Fawlty Towers
Actor Nicky Henson, who has died at the age of 74, appeared in TV shows including EastEnders and Downton Abbey.
Take a look at Henson's appearance in Fawlty Towers when his character incurred the wrath of John Cleese's Basil Fawlty.
16 Dec 2019
