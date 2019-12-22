Media player
Dancing On Ice is making UK TV history with a same-sex pair in the competition
Ian 'H' Watkins from Steps is one half of a historic couple. He's teamed up with professional skater Matt Evers to become the first same-sex duo to take part in a dance competition on British TV.
