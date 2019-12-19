Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What are Talking Movies' Top 10 films for 2019?
As the end of the year approaches film critics, journalists and reporters have been putting together their lists of the top 10 films of 2019.
Talking Movies’ Tom Brook has been making his choices.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
-
19 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-50837255/what-are-talking-movies-top-10-films-for-2019Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window